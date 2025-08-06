Novo Nordisk GAAP EPADR of DKK 12.49, revenue of DKK 154.94B; updates FY outlook

  • Novo Nordisk press release (NVO): 1H GAAP EPADR of DKK 12.49.
  • Revenue of DKK 154.94B (+16.1% Y/Y).
  • Sales within Diabetes and Obesity care increased by 16% in Danish kroner to DKK 145.4 billion (18% at CER).
  • Free cash flow of DKK 33.6

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
NVO
--
NONOF
--
NVON:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News