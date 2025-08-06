German factory orders unexpectedly fall in JuneAug. 06, 2025 2:26 AM ETiShares MSCI Germany ETF (EWG), GF, DAX, FGM, FLGR, EUR:USD, DAX:IND, USD:EURBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFAPlay(1min)arsenisspyros/iStock via Getty Images Factory orders in Germany dropped 1.0% M/M in June 2025, missing estimates of 1.0% increase and following a downwardly revised 0.8% fall in May. This marked the second straight monthly decline, largely driven by a sharp 23.1% plunge in orders for Recommended For YouMore Trending NewsSee More »Related StocksSymbolLast Price% ChgEWG--iShares MSCI Germany ETFGF--New Germany Fund Inc.DAX--Global X DAX Germany ETFFGM--First Trust Germany AlphaDEX® Fund ETFFLGR--Franklin FTSE Germany ETFCompareTrending AnalysisTrending News