ICL Group Non-GAAP EPS of $0.09 in-line, revenue of $1.83B; reaffirms FY outlook

- ICL Group press release (NYSE:ICL): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.09 in-line.
- Revenue of $1.83B (+4.6% Y/Y).
- Adjusted EBITDA of $351 million.
- The company reiterated its guidance for specialties-driven EBITDA of between $0.95 billion to $1.15 billion for full year 2025. For Potash, ongoing geopolitical
