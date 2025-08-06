Pacira outlines narrowed $730M–$750M revenue guidance and increased margin targets as J&J ZILRETTA partnership takes shape

Aug. 06, 2025 2:43 AM ETPacira BioSciences, Inc. (PCRX) StockAI-Generated Earnings Calls Insights

Earnings Call Insights: Pacira BioSciences (PCRX) Q2 2025

Management View

  • Frank D. Lee, CEO, reported progress across corporate, clinical, and commercial initiatives, stating, "The stage is set for accelerating top line growth in the second half of the year," and highlighted milestones such as improved EXPAREL performance with
Seeking Alpha's Disclaimer: The earnings call insights are compilations of earnings call transcripts and other content available on the Seeking Alpha website. The insights are generated by an AI tool and have not been curated or reviewed by editors. Due to inherent limitations in using AI-based tools, the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the earnings call insights cannot be guaranteed. Please see full earnings call transcripts here. The earnings call insights are intended for informational purposes only. Seeking Alpha does not take account of your objectives or your financial situation and does not offer any personalized investment advice. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank.

Recommended For You

More Trending News

See More »

About PCRX Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PCRX--
Pacira BioSciences, Inc.

Trending Analysis

Trending News