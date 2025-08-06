Stock market climbs day after Wall Street ends in red on disappointing economic data

Wall Street-Street Sign

P_Wei/E+ via Getty Images

The stock market inched up on Wednesday, as it looked to recover after closing in the red on Tuesday, driven by disappointing economic data.

S&P 500 (SP500) +0.1%, the Dow (DJI) +0.1%, and the Nasdaq Composite (COMP:IND) +0.2%.

The 10-year

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
COMP:IND
--
DJI
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News