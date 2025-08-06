Stock market climbs day after Wall Street ends in red on disappointing economic dataAug. 06, 2025 9:32 AM ETDow Jones Industrial Average Index (DJI), COMP:INDSP500, US10Y, US2YBy: Sinchita Mitra, SA News Editor11 CommentsPlay(2min)P_Wei/E+ via Getty ImagesThe stock market inched up on Wednesday, as it looked to recover after closing in the red on Tuesday, driven by disappointing economic data. S&P 500 (SP500) +0.1%, the Dow (DJI) +0.1%, and the Nasdaq Composite (COMP:IND) +0.2%. The 10-yearRecommended For YouRelated StocksSymbolLast Price% ChgCOMP:INDCOMP:IND--DJIDJI--1D5D1M6M1Y5Y10YCompareTrending AnalysisTrending News