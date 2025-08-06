- SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) declares $0.41/share quarterly dividend, in line with previous.
- Forward yield 10.3%
- Payable Sept. 26; for shareholders of record Sept. 12; ex-div Sept. 12.
