Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft reports 1H results

Aug. 06, 2025 5:33 AM ETBeiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (BDRFF) StockBy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft press release (OTCPK:BDRFF): 1H EPS (excluding special factors) of €2.54.
  • Group sales increase to €5.2 billion (+2.1% in organic terms).
  • EBIT margin excluding special factors at 16.1%.
  • Adjusted 2025 outlook: Against the backdrop of the more difficult market conditions, the Consumer Business Segment now expects sales growth of 3-4% (before: 4-6%); EBIT margin excluding special factors expected to increase by 20 basis points (before: 50 basis points) above previous year’s level.

Recommended For You

More Trending News

See More »

About BDRFF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BDRFF--
Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft

Trending Analysis

Trending News