- Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft press release (OTCPK:BDRFF): 1H EPS (excluding special factors) of €2.54.
- Group sales increase to €5.2 billion (+2.1% in organic terms).
- EBIT margin excluding special factors at 16.1%.
- Adjusted 2025 outlook: Against the backdrop of the more difficult market conditions, the Consumer Business Segment now expects sales growth of 3-4% (before: 4-6%); EBIT margin excluding special factors expected to increase by 20 basis points (before: 50 basis points) above previous year’s level.
Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft reports 1H results
