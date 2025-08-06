Lineage GAAP EPS of -$0.03, revenue of $1.35B; trims core earnings outlook

Aug. 06, 2025 5:50 AM ETLineage, Inc. (LINE) StockBy: Arundhati Sarkar, SA News Editor
  • Lineage press release (NASDAQ:LINE): Q2 GAAP EPS of -$0.03.
  • Total revenue increased 0.9% to $1.35 billion.
  • AFFO increased 55.1% to $211 million; AFFO per share increased 8.0% to $0.81.
  • Declared quarterly dividend of $0.5275 per share, representing an annualized dividend rate of $2.11

Recommended For You

More Trending News

See More »

About LINE Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EPS
PE
Div Rate
Yield
Short Interest
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
LINE--
Lineage, Inc.

Trending Analysis

Trending News