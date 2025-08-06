- Lineage press release (NASDAQ:LINE): Q2 GAAP EPS of -$0.03.
- Total revenue increased 0.9% to $1.35 billion.
- AFFO increased 55.1% to $211 million; AFFO per share increased 8.0% to $0.81.
- Declared quarterly dividend of $0.5275 per share, representing an annualized dividend rate of $2.11
Lineage GAAP EPS of -$0.03, revenue of $1.35B; trims core earnings outlook
