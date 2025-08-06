Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) delivered better-than-expected Q2 earnings and record quarterly revenue on Wednesday, helped by robust growth across its data center, digital, and asset lifecycle management businesses. With the strong results and a positive outlook, the company increased its guidance for the full year.
Iron Mountain posts record quarterly revenue in Q2, boosts year guidance
