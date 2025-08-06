- Uber press release (NYSE:UBER): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.63 misses by $0.19.
- Revenue of $12.7B (+18.7% Y/Y) beats by $230M.
- Trips and Gross Bookings grew 18% year-over-yearIncome from operations of $1.5 billion; Adjusted EBITDA of $2.1 billion, up 35% year-over-yearOperating cash flow of $2.6 billion and Free
Uber Non-GAAP EPS of $0.63 misses by $0.19, revenue of $12.7B beats by $230M
Recommended For You
About UBER Stock
Compare to Peers
Related Stocks
|Symbol
|Last Price
|% Chg
|UBER
|-
|-
|Uber Technologies, Inc.