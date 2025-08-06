Uber Non-GAAP EPS of $0.63 misses by $0.19, revenue of $12.7B beats by $230M

  • Uber press release (NYSE:UBER): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.63 misses by $0.19.
  • Revenue of $12.7B (+18.7% Y/Y) beats by $230M.
  • Trips and Gross Bookings grew 18% year-over-yearIncome from operations of $1.5 billion; Adjusted EBITDA of $2.1 billion, up 35% year-over-yearOperating cash flow of $2.6 billion and Free

