- Diebold Nixdorf press release (NYSE:DBD): Q2 GAAP EPS of $0.33 misses by $0.07.
- Revenue of $915.2M (-2.6% Y/Y) beats by $35.63M.
- Reaffirming Full-Year 2025 Financial Outlook Current Guidance Total Revenue Flat to up low single-digits Adjusted EBITDA1,2 $470M - $490M Free Cash Flow2 $190M - $210M
