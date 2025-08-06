- Kornit Digital press release (NASDAQ:KRNT): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.03 beats by $0.01.
- Revenue of $49.8M (+2.5% Y/Y) misses by $2.26M.
- Second quarter GAAP net loss of $7.5 million; non-GAAP net income of $1.2 million
