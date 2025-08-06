Kornit Digital Non-GAAP EPS of $0.03 beats by $0.01, revenue of $49.8M misses by $2.26M

Aug. 06, 2025 7:32 AM ETKornit Digital Ltd. (KRNT) StockBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
  • Kornit Digital press release (NASDAQ:KRNT): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.03 beats by $0.01.
  • Revenue of $49.8M (+2.5% Y/Y) misses by $2.26M.
  • Second quarter GAAP net loss of $7.5 million; non-GAAP net income of $1.2 million

