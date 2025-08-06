Media and entertainment conglomerate Disney (NYSE:DIS) saw strong momentum in its entertainment direct-to-consumer segment and in the theme parks business, which helped it deliver a profit beat in the third quarter and raise forecasts for the year, but slightly weaker operating
Disney's Q3 driven by DTC, theme parks biz profitability but streaming subs fail to impress
Recommended For You
About DIS Stock
Compare to Peers
Related Stocks
|Symbol
|Last Price
|% Chg
|DIS
|-
|-
|The Walt Disney Company