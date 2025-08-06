- Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) plans to execute a 1-for-30 reverse stock split of its issued and outstanding shares of common stock on August 11, 2025.
- The move is intended to bring the company into compliance with the minimum bid price requirement for continued listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market.
- The common stock is expected to begin trading on a split-adjusted basis when the markets open on August 11, 2025.
- WATT -10.2% premarket on Wednesday.
Energous to execute 1-for-30 reverse stock split
Recommended For You
More Trending News
About WATT Stock
Compare to Peers
Related Stocks
|Symbol
|Last Price
|% Chg
|WATT
|-
|-
|Energous Corporation