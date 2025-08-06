Energous to execute 1-for-30 reverse stock split

Aug. 06, 2025 8:27 AM ETEnergous Corporation (WATT) StockBy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) plans to execute a 1-for-30 reverse stock split of its issued and outstanding shares of common stock on August 11, 2025.
  • The move is intended to bring the company into compliance with the minimum bid price requirement for continued listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market.
  • The common stock is expected to begin trading on a split-adjusted basis when the markets open on August 11, 2025.
  • WATT -10.2% premarket on Wednesday.

