MFA Financial Non-GAAP EPS of $0.24 misses by $0.06, revenue of $61.28M beats by $4.97M

Aug. 06, 2025 8:34 AM ETMFA Financial, Inc. (MFA) StockBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
  • MFA Financial press release (NYSE:MFA): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.24 misses by $0.06.
  • Revenue of $61.28M (+14.6% Y/Y) beats by $4.97M.
  • GAAP book value at June 30, 2025 was $13.12 per common share. Economic book value, a non-GAAP financial measure, was $13.69 per common share.
  • Total economic return was 1.5% for the second quarter.

Recommended For You

More Trending News

See More »

About MFA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EPS
PE
Div Rate
Yield
Short Interest
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
MFA--
MFA Financial, Inc.

Trending Analysis

Trending News