- MFA Financial press release (NYSE:MFA): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.24 misses by $0.06.
- Revenue of $61.28M (+14.6% Y/Y) beats by $4.97M.
- GAAP book value at June 30, 2025 was $13.12 per common share. Economic book value, a non-GAAP financial measure, was $13.69 per common share.
- Total economic return was 1.5% for the second quarter.
