- ATIF Holdings (NASDAQ:ZBAI) plans to execute a reverse share split of its outstanding ordinary shares at a ratio of 1-for-18, to be effective at the open of business on August 8, 2025.
- The reverse share split is intended for the company to regain compliance with the minimum bid price requirement of $1.00 per ordinary share for continued listing on Nasdaq. It will reduce the number of issued and outstanding shares of the company’s ordinary shares from ~18.2 million to ~1.01 million.
- ZBAI -15% premarket on Wednesday.
