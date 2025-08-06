ATIF Holdings to execute 1-for-18 reverse share split

Aug. 06, 2025 8:43 AM ETATIF Holdings Limited (ZBAI) StockBy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • ATIF Holdings (NASDAQ:ZBAI) plans to execute a reverse share split of its outstanding ordinary shares at a ratio of 1-for-18, to be effective at the open of business on August 8, 2025.
  • The reverse share split is intended for the company to regain compliance with the minimum bid price requirement of $1.00 per ordinary share for continued listing on Nasdaq. It will reduce the number of issued and outstanding shares of the company’s ordinary shares from ~18.2 million to ~1.01 million.
  • ZBAI -15% premarket on Wednesday.

