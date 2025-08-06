- Stack Capital Group Inc. press release (TSX:STCK:CA): Q2 As of June 30, 2025, the Company marked up its investment in CoreWeave by US$25.7 million to reflect its closing price of US$163.06.
- During Q2-2025, The Company invested an additional US$3M into SpaceX. Following the quarter-end, SpaceX’s valuation has increased from US$350 billion to US$400 billion.
Stack Capital Group Inc. reports Q2 results
