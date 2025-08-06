Stack Capital Group Inc. reports Q2 results

Aug. 06, 2025 8:45 AM ETStack Capital Group Inc. (STCK:CA) StockBy: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
  • Stack Capital Group Inc. press release (TSX:STCK:CA): Q2 As of June 30, 2025, the Company marked up its investment in CoreWeave by US$25.7 million to reflect its closing price of US$163.06.
  • During Q2-2025, The Company invested an additional US$3M into SpaceX. Following the quarter-end, SpaceX’s valuation has increased from US$350 billion to US$400 billion.
