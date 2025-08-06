- Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) declares $0.705/share quarterly dividend, in line with previous.
- Forward yield 3.82%
- Payable Oct. 2; for shareholders of record Sept. 11; ex-div Sept. 11.
- See REG Dividend Scorecard, Yield Chart, & Dividend Growth.
