- Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) declares $0.20/share quarterly dividend, in line with previous.
- Forward yield 11.56%
- Payable Nov. 3; for shareholders of record Oct. 27; ex-div Oct. 27.
- See TSQ Dividend Scorecard, Yield Chart, & Dividend Growth.
More on Townsquare Media
- Townsquare Media: What To Watch For When Q2 Earnings Are Announced
- Townsquare Media: The Digital Transformation Continues
- Townsquare Media, Inc. (TSQ) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Townsquare Media reports mixed Q2 results; initiates Q3 and updates FY outlook
- Seeking Alpha’s Quant Rating on Townsquare Media