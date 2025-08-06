Crude inventory falls by 3.0M barrels for week ended August 1 – EIA

Aug. 06, 2025 10:31 AM ETCrude Oil Futures (CL1:COM), , , , , By: Arundhati Sarkar, SA News Editor
oil pumps on sunset

ssuaphoto/iStock via Getty Images

  • Commercial crude stocks for the week ended August 1: 423.7M barrels.
  • Crude inventory change: -3.0M barrels vs. 7.7M barrels for the week ended July 25.
  • Consensus estimate: 0.200M.
  • Gasoline inventory change: -1.3M barrels vs. -2.7M barrels for the week ended July 25.
  • Consensus

Recommended For You

More Trending News

See More »

About CL1:COM Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
52 Week High
52 Week Low
Open
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CL1:COM--
Crude Oil Futures

Trending Analysis

Trending News