- Commercial crude stocks for the week ended August 1: 423.7M barrels.
- Crude inventory change: -3.0M barrels vs. 7.7M barrels for the week ended July 25.
- Consensus estimate: 0.200M.
- Gasoline inventory change: -1.3M barrels vs. -2.7M barrels for the week ended July 25.
- Consensus
Crude inventory falls by 3.0M barrels for week ended August 1 – EIA
