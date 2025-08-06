ConsumerGM signs deal with Noveon to curb dependence on Chinese rare earth mineralsAug. 06, 2025 10:31 AM ETGeneral Motors Company (GM) StockF, REEBy: Amy Thielen, SA News EditorAlthomIn an effort to secure the availability of rare earth minerals from domestic sources, General Motors signed a multi-year agreement with Texas-based Noveon Magnetics for rare earth magnets. GM (NYSE:GM) also sources magnets from California-based MP Materials, and Germany’s VacuumschmelzeRecommended For YouMore Trending NewsSee More »About GM StockSymbolLast Price% Chg1D5D1M6M1Y5Y10YMarket CapPEYield Rev Growth (YoY)Short InterestPrev. CloseCompare to PeersRelated StocksSymbolLast Price% ChgGM--General Motors CompanyTrending AnalysisTrending News