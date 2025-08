Electronic trading platform for fixed-income securities MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) reported a 5% year-over-year rise in July trading average daily volume to $36.99B from $35.14B.

Total trading volume was up to $817.27B from $775.68B.

Credit trading volume rose 12% to $317.77B from $283.22B, while Rates trading volume increased 1% to $499.50B from $492.46B.

The 12% growth in Credit volume was driven by a 21% growth in the combined Emerging Markets and Eurobonds volume.