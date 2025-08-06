- Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. press release (OTCPK:ARZGF): 1H adjusted EPS rose to €1.47 (+12.5%).
- Gross written premiums reached €50.5 billion (+0.9%), mainly driven by growth in P&C
- Life net inflows were positive at €6.3 billion thanks to all business lines, particularly protection & health and hybrid & unit-linked.
Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. reports 1H results
