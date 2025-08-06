Broadridge Financial Solutions files automatic mixed securities shelf

Aug. 06, 2025 10:27 AM ETBroadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR) StockBy: Harsh Shukla, SA News Editor
  • Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) filed automatic mixed securities shelf, including debt securities, common stock, preferred stock, depositary shares, warrants, stock purchase contracts and stock purchase units.
  • The company intend to use net proceeds for general corporate purposes, including working capital, capital expenditures, payment of dividends, share

