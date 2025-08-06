- Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) filed automatic mixed securities shelf, including debt securities, common stock, preferred stock, depositary shares, warrants, stock purchase contracts and stock purchase units.
- The company intend to use net proceeds for general corporate purposes, including working capital, capital expenditures, payment of dividends, share
Broadridge Financial Solutions files automatic mixed securities shelf
Recommended For You
More Trending News
About BR Stock
Compare to Peers
Related Stocks
|Symbol
|Last Price
|% Chg
|BR
|-
|-
|Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc.