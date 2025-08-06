- Nexstar Media (NASDAQ:NXST) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 7th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.67 (-24.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.21B (-4.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, NXST has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
Nexstar Media Q2 2025 Earnings Preview
