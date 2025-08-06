VEON Q2 2025 Earnings Preview

Aug. 06, 2025 10:30 AM ETVEON Ltd. (VEON) StockBy: Tiyashi Datta, SA News Editor
  • VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 7th, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.95 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.02B.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.

