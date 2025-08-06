Sen. Warren asks regulators to consider blocking Dick's-Foot Locker deal - report

Aug. 06, 2025 11:05 AM ETFoot Locker, Inc. (FL) Stock, DKS StockJDSPYBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor9 Comments
Dick"s Sporting Goods

Roman Tiraspolsky/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass) is asking U.S. regulators to consider blocking Dick's Sports Goods' (NYSE:DKS) planned $2.4 billion purchase of Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) as it may cause job cuts, raise prices, and reduce competition.

Warren argues that the combination should

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FL
--
DKS
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News