- BrandywineGLOBAL - Global Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BWG) declares $0.08/share monthly dividend, in line with previous.
- Forward yield 11.32%
- Payable Oct. 1; for shareholders of record Sept. 23; ex-div Sept. 23.
- Payable Nov. 3; for shareholders of record Oct. 24; ex-div Oct. 24.
- Payable Dec. 1; for shareholders of record Nov. 20; ex-div Nov. 20.
