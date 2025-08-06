Angi anticipates mid-single digit revenue growth for 2026 as proprietary volume rebounds and platform migration advances

Aug. 06, 2025 11:43 AM ETAngi Inc. (ANGI) StockAI-Generated Earnings Calls Insights

Earnings Call Insights: Angi Inc. (ANGI) Q2 2025

Management View

  • CEO Jeffrey W. Kip highlighted the company’s first quarter of proprietary volume growth since 2021, describing it as “the big milestone for us and our journey.” He emphasized the shedding of over $400 million in
Seeking Alpha's Disclaimer: The earnings call insights are compilations of earnings call transcripts and other content available on the Seeking Alpha website. The insights are generated by an AI tool and have not been curated or reviewed by editors. Due to inherent limitations in using AI-based tools, the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the earnings call insights cannot be guaranteed. Please see full earnings call transcripts here. The earnings call insights are intended for informational purposes only. Seeking Alpha does not take account of your objectives or your financial situation and does not offer any personalized investment advice. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank.

Recommended For You

More Trending News

See More »

About ANGI Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ANGI--
Angi Inc.

Trending Analysis

Trending News