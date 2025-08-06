Emerson Electric declares $0.5275 dividend

Aug. 06, 2025 12:58 PM ETEmerson Electric Co. (EMR) StockBy: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor

Recommended For You

More Trending News

See More »

About EMR Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EMR--
Emerson Electric Co.

Trending Analysis

Trending News