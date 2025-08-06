- Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) declares $0.5275/share quarterly dividend, in line with previous.
- Forward yield 1.62%
- Payable Sept. 10; for shareholders of record Aug. 15; ex-div Aug. 15.
- See EMR Dividend Scorecard, Yield Chart, & Dividend Growth.
More on Emerson Electric
- Emerson Electric Co. 2025 Q3 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation
- Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) Q3 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Emerson Electric: Growth Boosted By Shift From Hardware To Software
- Emerson projects Q4 underlying sales growth of 5%–6% with 27% EBITDA margin as test & measurement recovery accelerates
- Emerson beats on earnings, misses on revenue; shares fall