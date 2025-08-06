- Kao press release (OTCPK:KAOCF): 1H net sales increased 2.7% compared with the same period a year earlier to 809.0 billion yen.
- Operating income was 69.5 billion yen, an increase of 11.5 billion yen, and income before income taxes was 71.8 billion yen, an increase of 7.4 billion yen.
- Net income was 49.5 billion yen, an increase of 4.6 billion yen.
Kao reports 1H results
