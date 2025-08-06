Kao reports 1H results

Aug. 06, 2025 1:25 PM ETKao Corporation (KAOCF) StockBy: Arundhati Sarkar, SA News Editor
  • Kao press release (OTCPK:KAOCF): 1H net sales increased 2.7% compared with the same period a year earlier to 809.0 billion yen.
  • Operating income was 69.5 billion yen, an increase of 11.5 billion yen, and income before income taxes was 71.8 billion yen, an increase of 7.4 billion yen.
  • Net income was 49.5 billion yen, an increase of 4.6 billion yen.

Recommended For You

More Trending News

See More »

About KAOCF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
KAOCF--
Kao Corporation

Trending Analysis

Trending News