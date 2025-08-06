- Western Asset High Income Opportunity (NYSE:HIO) declares $0.0355/share monthly dividend.
- Payable Oct. 1; for shareholders of record Sept. 23; ex-div Sept. 23.
- Payable Nov. 3; for shareholders of record Oct. 24; ex-div Oct. 24.
- Payable Dec. 1; for shareholders of record Nov. 20; ex-div Nov. 20.
