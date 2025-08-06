Western Asset Global High Income Fund declares $0.07 dividend

Aug. 06, 2025 1:27 PM ETWestern Asset Global High Income Fund (EHI)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor

Recommended For You

More Trending News

See More »

About EHI Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Volume
Compare to Peers

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EHI--
Western Asset Global High Income Fund

Trending Analysis

Trending News