- Western Asset Global High Income Fund (NYSE:EHI) declares $0.07/share monthly dividend.
- Forward yield 12.75%
- Payable Oct. 1; for shareholders of record Sept. 23; ex-div Sept. 23.
- Payable Nov. 3; for shareholders of record Oct. 24; ex-div Oct. 24.
- Payable Dec. 1; for shareholders of record Nov. 20; ex-div Nov. 20.
