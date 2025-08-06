Regenxbio Q2 2025 Earnings Preview

Aug. 06, 2025 1:43 PM ETREGENXBIO Inc. (RGNX) StockBy: Nilanjana Basu, SA News Editor
  • Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 7th, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is -$1.05 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $40.87M (+83.3% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 2 downward.
 
 
 

