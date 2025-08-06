- Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 7th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$1.05 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $40.87M (+83.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 2 downward.
Regenxbio Q2 2025 Earnings Preview
Recommended For You
More Trending News
About RGNX Stock
Compare to Peers
Related Stocks
|Symbol
|Last Price
|% Chg
|RGNX
|-
|-
|REGENXBIO Inc.