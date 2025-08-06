NiSource narrows 2025 EPS guidance to upper half of $1.85–$1.89 range while advancing data center growth strategy

Aug. 06, 2025 1:44 PM ETNiSource Inc. (NI) StockAI-Generated Earnings Calls Insights

Earnings Call Insights: NiSource Inc. (NI) Q2 2025

Management View

  • President and CEO Lloyd M. Yates opened by stating, "At NiSource, our mission remains clear and consistent, deliver safe, reliable energy that drives value to our customers. We do this through disciplined capital deployment, operational excellence and
Seeking Alpha's Disclaimer: The earnings call insights are compilations of earnings call transcripts and other content available on the Seeking Alpha website. The insights are generated by an AI tool and have not been curated or reviewed by editors. Due to inherent limitations in using AI-based tools, the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the earnings call insights cannot be guaranteed. Please see full earnings call transcripts here. The earnings call insights are intended for informational purposes only. Seeking Alpha does not take account of your objectives or your financial situation and does not offer any personalized investment advice. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank.

Recommended For You

More Trending News

See More »

About NI Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
NI--
NiSource Inc.

Trending Analysis

Trending News