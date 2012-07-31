British regulators show resistance to a planned deal between InterContinental Hotels Group...

British regulators show resistance to a planned deal between InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) and online travel sites Expedia (NASDAQ:EXPE) and Booking.com on the grounds it infringes competition law. The companies have three months to respond before a final decision is struck on the viability of the deal. IHG -1.1% in London trading.
