British regulators show resistance to a planned deal between InterContinental Hotels Group...
Jul. 31, 2012 6:45 AM ETInterContinental Hotels Group PLC (IHG)IHGBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor2 Comments
British regulators show resistance to a planned deal between InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) and online travel sites Expedia (NASDAQ:EXPE) and Booking.com on the grounds it infringes competition law. The companies have three months to respond before a final decision is struck on the viability of the deal. IHG -1.1% in London trading.