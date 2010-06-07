Connecticut AG Richard Blumenthal is probing Google (GOOG -2.5%) to determine if the company...

Jun. 07, 2010 2:37 PM ETAlphabet Inc. (GOOG)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor3 Comments
Connecticut AG Richard Blumenthal is probing Google (GOOG -2.5%) to determine if the company collected personal information sent over wireless networks in the state for its online mapping service. "Unauthorized surveillance of wireless network data is the dark side of the new Internet era - and I will fight it," says Blumenthal, who is running for a U.S. Senate seat.
