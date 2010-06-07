Connecticut AG Richard Blumenthal is probing Google (GOOG -2.5%) to determine if the company...
Jun. 07, 2010
Connecticut AG Richard Blumenthal is probing Google (GOOG -2.5%) to determine if the company collected personal information sent over wireless networks in the state for its online mapping service. "Unauthorized surveillance of wireless network data is the dark side of the new Internet era - and I will fight it," says Blumenthal, who is running for a U.S. Senate seat.