Jun. 16, 2010 6:15 PM ETBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor16 Comments
"We're in the eye of the storm," Todd Harrison believes, "a relative calm between the first phase of the financial crisis and the cumulative comeuppance that'll flush - and perhaps reset - the system." But that's not all bad, he says: "If the greatest opportunities are bred from the most formidable obstacles, we're about to enter a most auspicious era."