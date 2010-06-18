Sources say Facebook managed to boost its revenue to as much as $800M in 2009 - more than double...

Jun. 18, 2010 2:34 PM ETBy: SA Eli Hoffmann, SA News Editor2 Comments
Sources say Facebook managed to boost its revenue to as much as $800M in 2009 - more than double that of 2008 - and earned a net profit "in the tens of millions." The numbers are likely to whet the appetites of investors keen for an IPO, despite Facebook's insistence that it's not a priority. People may not trust Facebook, but they're still using it.
