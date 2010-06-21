At the close: Dow -0.08% to 10442. S&P -0.39% to 1113. Nasdaq -0.9% to 2289. Treasurys:...
Jun. 21, 2010 4:00 PM ETBy: gavravb, SA News Editor
At the close: Dow -0.08% to 10442. S&P -0.39% to 1113. Nasdaq -0.9% to 2289.
Treasurys: 30-year -0.28%. 10-yr -0.14%. 5-yr -0.05%.
Commodities: Crude +0.14% to $78.37. Gold -1.98% to $1233.40.
Currencies: Euro -0.58% vs. dollar. Yen -0.34%. Pound -0.45%.
