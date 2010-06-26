China keeps the pressure up as it angles for a larger role in shaping the post-crisis global...

Jun. 26, 2010 2:39 PM ETBy: Rachael Granby, SA News Editor1 Comment
China keeps the pressure up as it angles for a larger role in shaping the post-crisis global economy. Central bank governor Zhou Xiaochuan says financial crises "can no longer be solved properly under the old traditional framework," while other officials say China should take a leading role in drafting new international financial rules.
