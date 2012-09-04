Wastewater-treatment firm Heckmann (HEK) intends to buy privately held Power Fuels for $381M in...
Sep. 04, 2012 4:40 AM ETNuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NES)NESBy: Yigal Grayeff, SA News Editor1 Comment
Wastewater-treatment firm Heckmann (HEK) intends to buy privately held Power Fuels for $381M in cash and stocks. The deal will strengthen Heckmann's position in the area of fracking, for which it provides water and equipment. Heckmann CEO Richard Heckmann calls the acquisition his "I-told-you-so" moment to those who had queried his recent moves. (PR)