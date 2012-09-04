Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) has launched an appeal in a lawsuit over accusations that SAP unit (NYSE:SAP)...

Sep. 04, 2012 8:39 AM ETOracle Corporation (ORCL)ORCL, SAPBy: Yigal Grayeff, SA News Editor1 Comment
Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) has launched an appeal in a lawsuit over accusations that SAP unit (NYSE:SAP) TomorrowNow wrongfully downloaded millions of Oracle files. Last month, SAP agreed to pay Oracle $306M in damages "to save the time and expense" of a new trial," as the rivals' lawyers put it. However, a jury had originally awarded $1.3B to Oracle in a verdict that was later voided by a judge.
