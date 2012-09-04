The Patent Office issues a notification of a Notice of Allowance for Amarin's (NASDAQ:AMRN) application for a patent that's used in the company's Vascepa product, which is a prescription formulation made up of fish oils and is used to treat high levels of triglycerides. The Patent Office issues NOAs after deciding that a patent can be granted. The FDA approved Vascepa in July. (PR)
