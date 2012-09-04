Mortgage servicing company Walter Investment Management (WAC +8.2%) continues a torrid run after...

Sep. 04, 2012 10:45 AM ETDitech Holding Corporation (DHCP)DHCPBy: Stephen Alpher, SA News Editor
Mortgage servicing company Walter Investment Management (WAC +8.2%) continues a torrid run after agreeing to purchase Reverse Mortgage Solutions for $120M. About 20% of the purchase will be paid for with Walter's loftily-priced stock, and management expects the deal to be "significantly accretive" to both earnings and cash flow. (PR)
