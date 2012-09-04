Analysts who criticized Heckmann's (HEK +37.9%) earlier moves this year now cheer the $381M deal...
Analysts who criticized Heckmann's (HEK +37.9%) earlier moves this year now cheer the $381M deal for Power Fuels, which gives the water treatment company a foothold in the Bakken Shale area, where HEK’s products will be used for fracking. HEK continues to refuse to offer earnings guidance, this time blaming the pending shareholder vote on the acquisition.