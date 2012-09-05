This wouldn't have happened a few years ago, but mortgages are hot and investors are lined up...
Sep. 05, 2012 8:07 AM ETNationstar Mortgage Holdings (NSM)NSM, BRK.B, OCN, FIGBy: Stephen Alpher, SA News Editor
This wouldn't have happened a few years ago, but mortgages are hot and investors are lined up out the door to pay billions for the servicing assets of ResCap. Nationstar (NYSE:NSM) was thought to have the inside track - even lining up regulatory approvals from the GSEs - but the company will now have to compete with Berkshire (NYSE:BRK.B), Ocwen (NYSE:OCN), and maybe Walter Investment (WAC), among others.