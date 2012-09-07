Questcor Pharmaceuticals (QCOR +3.7%) reports significantly higher prescription growth in August...

Sep. 07, 2012 11:11 AM ETMallinckrodt plc (MNK)MNKBy: David Yelle, SA News Editor
Questcor Pharmaceuticals (QCOR +3.7%) reports significantly higher prescription growth in August for its lead product, Acthar Gel. The company says that during the period, it shipped a total of 2,190 vials of Acthar to CuraScript SD, an increase of 33% M/M. Jefferies says the prescription data was strong and that the company will likely beat the Q3 consensus revenue estimate. The firm reiterates a Buy with a $60 price target.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.