Sep. 07, 2012 11:11 AM ETMallinckrodt plc (MNK)MNKBy: David Yelle, SA News Editor
Questcor Pharmaceuticals (QCOR +3.7%) reports significantly higher prescription growth in August for its lead product, Acthar Gel. The company says that during the period, it shipped a total of 2,190 vials of Acthar to CuraScript SD, an increase of 33% M/M. Jefferies says the prescription data was strong and that the company will likely beat the Q3 consensus revenue estimate. The firm reiterates a Buy with a $60 price target.