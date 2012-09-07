Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A +0.7%) is considering taking part in Iraq's next auction of oil...

Sep. 07, 2012 12:41 PM ETShell Plc - ADR (SHEL)SHELBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A +0.7%) is considering taking part in Iraq's next auction of oil exploration rights if license terms are "competitive," the company's Middle East VP says. Iraq vows to provide better incentives to foreign oil and gas firms than in a tender in May when no Western majors made a bid, although Shell already has a sizable portfolio in Iraq.
