Qatar Holdings says it's yet to decide on whether it will support Glencore's (OTCPK:GLCNF) $36B...
Sep. 11, 2012 4:39 AM ETGlencore plc (GLCNF)GLCNFBy: Yigal Grayeff, SA News Editor
Qatar Holdings says it's yet to decide on whether it will support Glencore's (OTCPK:GLCNF) $36B offer for Xstrata (OTC:XSRAY) despite an apparent rapprochement last week in which Glencore increased its offer. Reuters reports that Qatar, a key Xstrata shareholder, doesn't feel the need to immediately decide and could wait for a statement from the company's board on September 24.